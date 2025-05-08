Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Bet on Julius Randle, Jimmy Butler)
After a low-scoring Game 1, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 2 on Thursday night in the Western Conference semifinals.
The Timberwolves are massive favorites in this game with Steph Curry (hamstring) ruled out for Golden State, but it’s hard to trust this Wolves team since it’s put together back-to-back terrible shooting performances in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers and Game 1 against Golden State.
Instead, I’m looking to the player prop market for my favorite bets in this game, as two of the offensive leaders in this series are poised to build on strong showing in the series opener.
Here’s a breakdown of two props to bet for Thursday’s playoff action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Timberwolves
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Julius Randle OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
- Jimmy Butler OVER 38.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Julius Randle OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
Julius Randle is averaging 4.7 assists per game in the playoffs, but I think he’s a solid value at this number in Game 2 against Golden State.
Randle is averaging 10.5 potential assists per game in the postseason, and he’s picked up at least five dimes in three of his six playoff games, including a six-assist Game 1 in this series.
The Timberwolves need to find a way to get some easier shots in Game 2 after scoring just 88 points in Game 1, and relying on Randle and Anthony Edwards as creators could help jump start this attack.
Jimmy Butler OVER 38.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jimmy Butler is a great bet to lead the Warriors on Thursday:
Butler played over 41 minutes and attempted 20 shots in Game 1, and I expect a very similar workload for him going forward with Curry out of the lineup.
Butler has five games this postseason with 20 or more points, and he’s put up 17, 15 and 19 combined rebounds and assists in his last three games. That is going to be huge for the Warriors star when it comes to this prop, and I expect his assist number to continue to rise as he’ll likely be on the ball even more than usual in Game 2.
Butler has cleared 38.5 points, rebounds and assists in just two games this postseason, but he’s also finished with exactly 38 in two other games.
If there’s ever a time to expect a “Playoff Jimmy” type of performance, it’s going to be the next few games with Curry out.
