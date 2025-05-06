Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 1 (Target Steph Curry, Naz Reid)
The No. 7 and No. 6 seed in the Western Conference advanced to the second round of the playoffs, setting up an exciting clash in Minnesota on Tuesday night.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hit the road – on a quick turnaround I might add – after winning Game 7 over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. They’ll face Anthony Edewards, Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who took care of the Los Angeles Lakers in just five games in the first round.
Minnesota is favored in Game 1 and in this series, but I’m actually eyeing some player props for my favorite picks in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of picks for both Curry and Randle, as well as one of the most important bench players in the league in Game 1.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Timberwolves
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- Naz Reid OVER 9.5 Points (-120)
- Julius Randle OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Curry was the Warriors’ leading rebounder in Game 7 on Sunday, and he’s picked up 11 or more rebounds and assists in three games this postseason, averaging 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
I’m buying him in Game 1 against the Wolves, as he’s going to be asked to play major minutes once again after averaging 38.3 per game against Houston. During the regular season, Curry averaged 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, but he’s known for upping his play in the postseason, averaging 5.4 boards and 6.2 assists across 154 playoff games.
I expect the Warriors star to stuff the stat sheet in Game 1.
Naz Reid OVER 9.5 Points (-120)
In four meetings with the Warriors this season, Naz Reid had nine, 10, 16 and 15 points, yet he’s set at just 9.5 points in Game 1.
Could that be due to Reid’s down Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers? It’s certainly possible, as Reid scored three points in less than 22 minutes with Rudy Gobert dominating the game on the glass.
However, I don’t expect such a small workload in this series for the former Sixth Man of the Year, especially since Reid had double figures in three of his five games against the Lakers and finished the regular season averaging 14.2 points per game.
The Warriors also struggled on the glass in the first-round series with Houston, so all of Minnesota’s bigs could be important pieces in this matchup.
This number has dropped too far for Reid – given how important he is to the Wolves’ success – to pass up in Game 1.
Julius Randle OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
This postseason, Randle has been awesome for Minnesota, averaging 22.6 points per game while scoring 22 or more points in each of the final four games of the first-round matchup with the Lakers.
Randle is an issue for the Warriors, as he’s a bigger forward that can put his head down and go to the rim. The Lakers’ lack of rim protection killed them against Minnesota, and I’m worried the Warriors don’t have the bodies to keep Randle out of the paint.
Plus, Randle’s usage has been pretty huge – he’s taking 15.8 shots per game – and he’s been efficient. The three-time All-Star is shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from 3 in the playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.