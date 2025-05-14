Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 5 (Target Buddy Hield, Julius Randle)
The Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup in the Western Conference semifinals has been full of some unsung heroes, such as previously banished forward Jonathan Kuminga, sharpshooter Buddy Hield and All-Star Julius Randle.
Yes, I mention Randle since his previous playoff performances had left a lot to be desired, but the Timberwolves star has been nothing short of magnificent in the postseason in 2025.
Now, he and the Wolves are aiming to close out their second-round series with Golden State, and I think he’s worth a look in the prop market in Game 5.
Here’s a look at my favorite Randle prop – and two role players to bet on – for Wednesday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Timberwolves
- Buddy Hield OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
- Naz Reid UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-115)
- Julius Randle OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
Buddy Hield OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Buddy Hield has been asked to carry a much bigger scoring load – even with Steph Curry in the lineup – over the last five games, picking up 14 or more points in four of them.
Hield has attempted at least 11 shots in each of those matchups while playing 29 or more minutes in all five games. He should be relied on in a big way again in Game 5 as Golden State searches for the offensive answers to remain alive in this series.
The former lottery pick has 24, 15, 14 and 13 points in his four games against Minnesota.
Naz Reid UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-115)
Timberwolves big man Naz Reid has played a smaller role in this series than in the first round, attempting just four shots in each of his last two games.
Not known for his rebounding (Reid averages 4.9 rebounds per game for his career), Reid has seen his numbers fall off in this series. He’s averaging just 3.3 rebounds per game, only clearing 4.5 boards in Game 1.
Overall this postseason, Reid only has three total games with five or more boards. Plus, he’s averaging just 7.2 rebound chances per game. This prop is a little high for my liking heading into Game 5.
Julius Randle OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
Randle has been awesome in the playoffs, averaging 23.3 points per game over nine games, and he’s coming off a 31-point showing in a huge Game 4 win over Golden State.
Randle is averaging 16.8 shots per game in the postseason, shooting an impressive 48.3 percent from the field while knocking down 34.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He’s been everything the Timberwolves hoped for when they traded for him this past offseason.
Randle’s points prop has gone from 19.5 to 21.5 ahead of Game 5, but he’s scored 22 or more points in seven of his nine playoff games and three of the four games in this series.
Golden State’s lack of rim protection has been an issue when it comes to guarding Randle, and I don’t expect the three-time All-Star to slow down in Game 5 with a chance to close out the series.
