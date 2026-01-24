Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Jan. 24

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are both looking to get back on track when they meet up on Saturday.

Golden State has dropped two straight as favorites after a four-game winning streak, and Minnesota has lost four straight, including as -12.5 and -9.5 favorites in its last two.

The Timberwolves won the first meeting last month 127-120 in Golden State after eliminating the Warriors in five games in last year’s playoffs.

The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +6.5 (-114)

Timberwolves -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Warriors: +184

Timberwolves: -220

Total

236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited

Warriors record: 25-21

Timberwolves record: 27-18

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jonathan Kuminga – out

Jimmy Butler – out

Seth Curry – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Terrance Shannon Jr. – out

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaden McDaniels OVER 14.5 Points (-128)

Jaden McDaniels is riding hot in Minnesota. The Timberwolves forward is averaging 15.1 points per game, and he has at least 15 points in each of his last five contests.

McDaniels is averaging 17.8 points per game in his last nine contests, going over 14.5 points in all but two of them. He’s also been better at home with 16.0 PPG as opposed to 14.3 PPG on the road.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

The Timberwolves are struggling right now with four straight losses, but they’ve had a few days at home now to settle themselves, and get a Warriors team that isn’t great on the road.

Golden State is 8-14 on the road, while Minnesota is 15-7 at home. The Timberwolves should get back on track in this one, and I think they’ll be able to cover this spread.

Pick: Timberwolves -6.5 (-106)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

