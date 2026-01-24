Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Jan. 24
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are both looking to get back on track when they meet up on Saturday.
Golden State has dropped two straight as favorites after a four-game winning streak, and Minnesota has lost four straight, including as -12.5 and -9.5 favorites in its last two.
The Timberwolves won the first meeting last month 127-120 in Golden State after eliminating the Warriors in five games in last year’s playoffs.
The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors +6.5 (-114)
- Timberwolves -6.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +184
- Timberwolves: -220
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 24
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited
- Warriors record: 25-21
- Timberwolves record: 27-18
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Jimmy Butler – out
- Seth Curry – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Terrance Shannon Jr. – out
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaden McDaniels OVER 14.5 Points (-128)
Jaden McDaniels is riding hot in Minnesota. The Timberwolves forward is averaging 15.1 points per game, and he has at least 15 points in each of his last five contests.
McDaniels is averaging 17.8 points per game in his last nine contests, going over 14.5 points in all but two of them. He’s also been better at home with 16.0 PPG as opposed to 14.3 PPG on the road.
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Timberwolves are struggling right now with four straight losses, but they’ve had a few days at home now to settle themselves, and get a Warriors team that isn’t great on the road.
Golden State is 8-14 on the road, while Minnesota is 15-7 at home. The Timberwolves should get back on track in this one, and I think they’ll be able to cover this spread.
Pick: Timberwolves -6.5 (-106)
