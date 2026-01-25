Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 25

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will play a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday after the NBA postponed yesterday’s game following another shooting involving ICE.

The Wolves are favored on Sunday evening, as the Warriors have listed Steph Curry as questionable on their injury report. With Jimmy Butler out for the season, the Warriors are in danger of falling out of the play-in tournament conversation in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are aiming to snap a long losing streak that continued with a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. Anthony Edwards struggled in that game, and he’ll look to bounce back on Sunday.

Minnesota is just one game out of the No. 4 seed in the West, and a win on Sunday would go a long way for it – especially since Golden State is chasing the Wolves in the standings.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference matchup.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +6.5 (-102)

Timberwolves -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Warriors: +210

Timberwolves: -258

Total

235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Warriors record: 25-21

Timberwolves record: 27-18

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry – questionable

Jimmy Butler – out

Jonathan Kuminga – out

Al Horford – available

De’Anthony Melton – available

Seth Curry – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Terrence Shannon Jr. – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry OVER 28.5 Points (-106)

This season, Steph is averaging 27.4 points per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

He dropped 38 points in a loss to Dallas his last time out, taking a whopping 27 shots in that game. That’s going to have to be the case for Curry going forward if the Warriors want to keep up offensively, as his 38 wasn’t even enough to beat Dallas – which has a bottom 10 offensive rating this season.

The Wolves allowed Steph to score 39 points on 14-of-28 shooting in their last meeting, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see him push the 30-point mark again on Sunday night.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Edwards and the Timberwolves have lost four games in a row, and they’re now holding on to a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference.

However, it appears they are going all out to win the front end of a back-to-back against Golden State, as Terrence Shannon Jr. is the only regular rotation player that will miss this game.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have listed Curry as questionable while Jonathan Kuminga is out. With Butler done for the season, the Warriors have very little room for error offensively, and they are a complete stay away in any instance where Curry doesn’t play.

Now, Steph could suit up in this matchup, but I still would lean with the Timberwolves, who are seventh in the NBA in net rating and rank in the top 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive rating.

Since Butler went down, Golden State has been blown out by Toronto and lost by eight against Dallas. The Wolves are better than both of those teams, and they should improve to 16-7 at home this season.

Pick: Timberwolves -6.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

