Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Golden State Warriors opened the season as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 12 of their first 15 games, but they now are just the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference and under .500 at 19-20.
Things aren’t expected to get much better on Wednesday, as oddsmakers have set the Warriors as road underdogs against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Wolves are three games over .500 and hold the No. 8 seed in the West, although they haven’t been as good as they were in the 2023-24 season.
Golden State has won the last two matchups between these teams this season – including one in Minnesota – heading into Wednesday's series finale.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors +6 (-108)
- Timberwolves -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +200
- Timberwolves: -245
Total
- 215 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Warriors record: 19-20
- Timberwolves record: 21-18
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Kyle Anderson – questionable
- Draymond Green – questionable
- Trayce Jackson-Davis – probable
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Gary Payton II – probable
- Brandin Podziemski – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+124)
Steph Curry at plus money in his rebound prop?
Sign me up.
Curry is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game over his last seven games and 5.1 rebounds per game overall heading into Wednesday’s matchup. He’s picked up at least six boards in six of his last seven games.
With Brandin Podziemski out, the Warriors should lean more on Curry as a playmaker and rebounder from the guard position.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Rudy Gobert OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-105)
This is a great matchup for Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert against a Warriors team that ranks just 23rd in the league in opponent rebounds per game.
Gobert is averaging 10.5 rebounds per game, and he picked up 12 boards in his last meeting with the Warriors – clearing this total in two of the three meetings between these squads. Over his last five games, Gobert has four matchups with 11 or more boards, including an 18-rebound game.
Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Warriors are in the midst of an awful stretch this season, losing 17 of their last 24 games, but they are still over .500 against the spread as a road underdog (6-5).
Despite the Warriors’ struggles, I have to fade the Timberwolves as a home favorite.
The Wolves are just 4-13 against the spread as home favorites this season, and they’ve posted the fifth-worst against the spread record in the NBA this season.
While the Warriors’ net rating has fallen off in recent weeks, I think they can hang around in this matchup, especially with Gary Payton (probable) expected to return to the lineup.
Pick: Warriors +6 (-108)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.