Washington State vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Washington State and Boise State meet on Saturday night in Boise in a College Football Playoff eliminator for each team potentially.
The Cougars have found a capable successor to Cam Ward with dual-threat John Mateer, who engineered an epic comeback against San Jose State last week, keeping the team undefeated and setting up a high-leverage matchup against Boise State, who has a stud running back in Ashton Jeanty and a high flying offense.
Who has the edge in this high total matchup? We got you covered below!
Washington State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Washington State: +7.5 (-110)
- Boise State: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Washington State: +250
- Boise State: -300
Total: 65 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington State vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Washington State Record: 4-0
- Boise State Record: 2-1
Washington State vs. Boise State Key Players to Watch
Washington State
John Mateer: Mateer is of course the team’s leading passer, but also the team’s top rusher. He has passed for 1,041 yards through four games but has only completed 55% of his passes, but has run for 452 yards with five touchdowns. He has been electric inside and outside of the pocket, and a threat at all times.
Boise State
Ashton Jeanty: Arguably the best running back in all of college football, Jeanty is averaging nearly 11 yards per carry on 55 carries this season. That’s a real stat. The Broncos running back is both punishing and explosive on the ground and a threat to take it the distance on any given play.
Washington State vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
There will likely be fireworks in this game with a high total and two teams that can move the ball explosively on offense and also are struggling to get stops on the other side of the ball.
Each team has an offense that ranks top 20 in EPA/Play, but a defense that is outside the top 80 in EPA/Play. The Broncos' defense has been particularly poor to start the season, 125th in EPA/Play.
It’s tough to trust the Broncos to completely shut down this Washington State offense that can spread out the secondary and use Mateer both as a rusher and a passer. While the Broncos bolster a rest advantage, Washington State did get an extra day to prepare for this one after playing on Friday night.
While the Cougs had to rally to win that one, the team had a post-game win expectancy at nearly 70% and out-gained San Jose State by nearly 200 yards in the overtime victory.
Boise State’s offense can run the ball fairly easily against the Cougs' defense that is outside the top 100 in yards per carry allowed, which could lead to an over bet, but I believe that getting over a touchdown with this Wazzu team is the best play.
Boise State hasn’t proven it can shut down an FBS-level offense, allowing 37 points to Oregon and 45 to Georgia Southern. This will be a different environment on the ‘Smurf Turf,’ but I will trust the Cougars to do their part on offense to cover the spread.
PICK: Washington State +7.5
