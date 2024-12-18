Washington State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, December 18th
In-state rivals meet late on Wednesday night as each team looks to find its footing under first-year head coaches.
Washington State has shown promise under first year head coach David Riley, who comes from Eastern Washington, scoring wins over the likes of Nevada and Boise State this season already. The team will travel to Seattle to take on Washington, who is having a bit more trouble under first-year coach Danny Sprinkle from Utah State.
The Huskies are yet to beat a top 75 team, per KenPom, can it score one against Washington State at home?
Let’s preview how to bet on this battle between long-time rivals.
Washington State vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Washington State: +2.5 (-105)
- Washington: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Washington State: +122
- Washington: -146
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Washington State vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 18th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Washington State Record: 9-2
- Washington Record: 7-3
Washington State vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Washington State
Dane Erikestrup: The Eastern Washington transfer has thrived in his first season in Pullman, scoring 12 points per game while shooting 50% from the field as a stretch big man who is canning nearly 38% of his three-point shots.
Washington
Great Osobor: The Montana State transfer is having some growing pains with Washington after a dominant lone season at Utah State, averaging only 14 points per game with a career-worst 41% field goal percentage. A slick post presence, Osobor will look to find his footing against a rival in Washington State.
Washington State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
The Huskies aren’t gelling in Sprinkle’s offense which centers a ton of its focus around Osobor’s strong post presence.
The two-time transfer to Washington is playing at career-worst levels and the team isn’t finishing well around the rim at all. The gravity of Osobor, who is a capable passer, hasn’t worked out well for the Huskies, who are 242nd in near-rim field goal percentage and are scoring at a bottom 100 rate on a points-per-possession basis.
The Cougars have a sturdy interior defense, top 40 in near-rim field goal percentage, and an offense that can score both inside and out, shooting nearly 60% on two and shooting at a near-top 100 three-point percentage.
The two teams seem to be at different points under first-year head coaches, and I’ll grab the points with the underdog Cougars. It’s worth noting that backing Washington State as an underdog can be valuable late in the game against a Washington team that is bottom 20 in the country in free throw percentage.
PICK: Washington State +2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.