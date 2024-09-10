Washington State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
The Apple Cup will have a different feel than most years with Washington now in the Big Ten and Washington State in limbo as a PAC-2 member.
The two teams will meet in non conference play to keep the rivalry alive, this year at Lumen Stadium, home of the Seahawks. In an interstate rivalry between two teams, one of which is off its best season in program history, how should we bet it?
Washington State vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Washington State: +4.5 (-110)
- Washington: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Washington State: +165
- Washington: -190
Total: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Washington State vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Lumen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Washington State Record: 2-0
- Washington Record: 2-0
Washington State vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Washington State
John Mateer: Mateer won the starting job in fall camp and has showcased a little bit of everything. He carved up FCS Portland State for 352 yards and five touchdowns, and then ran for 197 against a banged up Texas Tech squad last week. How will he handle a rivalry matchup on Saturday?
Washington
Will Rogers: The Mississippi State transfer has started his season nicely with two blowout wins against lower end competition. Rogers has passed for at least 250 yards in both games and is completing 78% of his passes with five touchdowns.
Washington State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
There are questions heading into this game with the Washington roster yet to be tested under new head coach Jedd Fisch while Washington State’s offense may have legitimacy concerns after it relied on using its quarterback as a run-first threat in a win against Texas Tech.
I land towards the Huskies in this one, for a few reasons.
While the rosters may be different, I can’t look past the performance of Fisch’s Arizona team last season in Pullman, throttling Washington State 44-6. While there are plenty of new characters on both sides of the field, Fisch has proven he can slow down the Wazzu air-raid offense as recently as last year and this Huskies defense appears to be up to the test yet again.
Meanwhile, how Viable is the Washington State offense? The team was out-gained 506 to 412 in the team’s 21 point win at home last week and only completed nine passes in the win. It was a shaky effort to say the least and the scoreboard doesn’t do justice.
The Huskies have been untested in Fisch’s regime, but I’m going to take the veteran quarterback to navigate a Cougars defense that may be overrated heading into this one to take care of business in the Apple Cup.
PICK: Washington -4.5
