Washington vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Washington got off to a strong start in its inaugural Big Ten season, shutting down Northwestern 24-5, but will now face a far stiffer test, going across the country to face an undefeated Rutgers team on short rest.
The Scarlet Knights bolster an elite defense and will look to hand the Huskies its first Big Ten loss ever in front of its home crowd. Has Rutgers taken enough of a step forward on offense to justify being a small favorite?
Here’s our betting preview.
Washington vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Washington: +2.5 (+104)
- Rutgers: -2.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Washington: +122
- Rutgers: -146
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: SHI Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Washington Record: 3-1
- Rutgers Record: 3-0
Washington vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch
Washington
Will Rogers: Rogers stayed in Seattle with the Huskies with Jedd Fisch taking over for Kalen DeBoer, anchoring the Huskies offense to a top 10 EPA/Play this season. Washington has been potent through the air, ranking 12th in EPA/Pass, but is yet to face a defense like Rutgers’ secondary that ranks 10th in EPA/Pass.
Rutgers
Kyle Monangaii: The focal point of the Scarlet Knights elite ground game, Monangai is averaging nearly six yards per carry to start the season. He has added five touchdowns as well. He draws a relatively soft matchup against a Washington team that grades out average in EPA/Rush and defensive line yards.
Washington vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
This is a tough set up for Washington, who is playing a fifth straight game and traveling from Seattle to New Jersey to face a stout Rutgers defense.
The Huskies have looked solid to start the season despite wholesale changes across the roster, but I’m not sure how they will handle their first true road outing, especially when noting the team has accumulated the fifth most penalty yards per game to start the season.
Neither team has faced a truly difficult schedule to date this season, but I believe that Rutgers has a far more reliable floor as a team, based on Monangi’s rushing capabilities and a defense that has ranked at the top in EPA/Play metrics under this coaching staff.
Both defenses may bolster the edge in this one, making me lean towards the small home favorite and the under as my preferred best bets.
PICK: Rutgers ML, Under 46
