Wednesday, May 27 Best Bets and Predictions: Picks for French Open and Hurricanes-Canadiens Game 4

The good news is that yesterday's MLB picks were about as sweat-free as possible. Kyle Harrison stayed UNDER his strikeout total by four strikeouts, and Casey Schmitt hit a home run in his first at-bat of the game, soaring over his 1.5 total bases.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to walk away with a profitable night after going 0-2 in last night's NHL game.

We move on to today's slate and we're going to dip our toe into something a bit different; the French Open. Let's dive into my plays.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-2 (-$2)

Year-to-Date: 250-262-6 (-$68.78)

May 27 Picks and Best Bets

$40: Amanda Anisimova to Beat Julia Grabher 2:0 (-175) via BetMGM

$40: Hurricanes -142 vs. Canadiens via DraftKings

$20: Lane Hutson OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (+155) via BetMGM

Amanada Anisimova vs. Julia Grabher Prediction

Pick: $40 on Anisimova to Win 2:0 (-175)

Amanda Anisimova is one of the most underrated tennis players in the betting market right now, and I'm surprised she's not a bigger favorite against Grabher, who is coming off an injury that has kept her out of Grand Slams for the past two years.

Anisimova continues to make deep runs in Grand Slams, and she looked dominant in her first-round match.

If you're willing to lay the number, I think Anisimova is a great bet to win in straight sets at -185.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Prediction

Pick: $40 on Hurricanes -142

The two previous games in this series have been close on the scoreboard, but the Hurricanes have completely dominated in those two games. Carolina has an expected goal differential of +1.42 per 60 minutes of play. The Canadiens were beyond lucky to force Game 2 and Game 3 to overtime, and unless they significantly improve their level of play, they're going to be facing a 3-1 deficit heading back to Carolina.

Based on the underlying numbers, I have no choice but to back the Hurricanes at their current price tag.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Lane Hutson OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (+155)

The Canadiens have only recorded a combined 25 shots on goal in the past two games, but I think that has caused an overreaction in the betting market. There could be some opportunities to bet a couple of OVERs on the Canadiens' shot totals, and the one that sticks out the most is Lane Hutson. He only has 27 shots on goal in the playoffs, but he has 88 shot attempts, the second most on the team. He also leads the entire team in percentage of shifts that start in the offensive zone at 22.6%.

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