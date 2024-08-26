Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
It’s a new era in Tuscaloosa begins as Kalen DeBoer coaches his first game at the helm of Alabama in place of Nick Saban.
The Crimson Tide, who made the College Football Playoff last season before losing to eventual National Champion Michigan, returns quarterback Jalen Milroe in hopes of sparking another CFP run in a new-look SEC and expanded postseason format. The team opens its season home against Western Kentucky, one of the high powered Group of Five offenses.
Can Alabama cover a big number at home to usher in a new era? Here’s our full betting preview.
Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Western Kentucky: +31.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -31.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Western Kentucky: N/A
- Alabama: N/A
Total: 59.5 (-115/Under -115)
Western Kentucky vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Western Kentucky Record: 0-0
- Alabama Record: 0-0
Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
Western Kentucky
T.J. Finley: Finley is onto his third school in as many years after transferring from Auburn to Texas State and now onto Western Kentucky. The veteran showcased his talent in a starting role with the Bobcats, passing for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions through the air while adding five touchdowns on the ground. The 6’7” junior is facing an SEC school once again, and one he’s familiar with in Alabama, who he nearly beat as quarterback of Auburn two seasons ago before losing in overtime.
Alabama
Jalen Milroe: Milroe took the reins of the quarterback of Alabama last season, propelling the team to the CFP, and now looks to take the next step of his career arc, getting into the Heisman Trophy conversation. The dual threat signal caller compiled north of 3,100 yards with 35 total touchdowns and six interceptions last season. How will he adjust to a new scheme under DeBoer.
Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Finley is the news of the Hilltoppers this season, but WKU had a vaunted passing game with Austin Reed at the helm as the team ranked 42nd in EPA/Pass en route 3,340 passing yards. In comes Finley, who had a big year at Texas State, but this isn’t a guaranteed upgrade.
Meanwhile, he’ll face an SEC level defense that he struggled with at Auburn for the most part while the Hilltoppers defense ranks below the national average in returning production after falling off in 2023 under defensive coordinator Tyson Summers. The team ranked 85th in EPA/Play and had the second worst defensive line yards rate, which means that the Crimson Tide offense should have a field day in the opener of a new offense.
Alabama can name its number in this game, and I struggle to see WKU holding up against an SEC defense.
However, I’m not interested in betting the point spread as garbage time can opener the door for a Hilltoppers cover, so instead I’m going to side with the Alabama team total over as the team looks to pick apart a suspect WKU defense.
PICK: Alabama Team Total OVER 45.5
