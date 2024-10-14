Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Two teams that are firmly in the mix for a Conference USA Championship meet on Wednesday night.
Western Kentucky looks to stop the emerging threat of Sam Houston State on Wednesday on the road in what’s projected to be a close affair. The Bearkats have been on a tear this season after a tough first season in the FBS ranks, one that included a close loss to Western Kentucky on the road.
Can a new-look and much improved Sam Houston team take care of business at home?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Western Kentucky: +3 (-110)
- Sam Houston State -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Western Kentucky: +135
- Sam Houston State: -160
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Elliot T. Bowers Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Western Kentucky: 4-2
- Sam Houston State Record: 5-1
Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston State Key Players to Watch
Western Kentucky
Caden Veltkamp: Since stepping in for T.J. Finley, Veltkamp has done a great job at the center of the Western Kentucky offense, passing for 1,147 yards in five appearances with 15 total touchdowns.
Sam Houston State
Hunter Watson: The JUCO transfer has added a big play element to this Sam Houston State offense, passing for 859 yards while adding another 370 on the ground. The Bearkats offense ranks near the national average in EPA/Play to support a havoc driven defense.
Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston State Prediction and Pick
The market quickly sided with Sam Houston in the early betting action, making SHSU a three-point home favorite.
Looking at the balance of the season, Western Kentucky’s inability to slow down big plays are likely going to hold back the team’s ability to pull a minor upset. The Hilltoppers are 110th in EPA/Play this season and are struggling to stop big plays, 118th in explosive pass defense.
This is impactful against Sam Houston State, who is top 45 in the country in pintsper drive and have been able to use Watson as a dual-threat option to give defenses fits.
I also believe the Bearkats can shut down Western Kentucky’s pass-happy offense with the team’s havoc-driven tendencies, ranking 52nd in havoc this season, which includes turnovers, passes defended and tackles for loss.
While Veltkamp has been sturdy at quarterback, he has five big time throws to five turnover worthy plays this season, which isn’t the perfect recipe against arguably the best defense in the league in Sam Houston State.
With extra time to prepare, lay it with the Bearkats at home.
PICK: Sam Houston State -3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.