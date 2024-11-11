Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
As we head down the home stretch of the 2024 college football season, the MAC is set up for a wild final three weeks.
The biggest game of consequence in Week 12 is Western Michigan traveling to Bowling Green. Both teams have one loss in conference play, and the winner can get the inside track to going to the conference title game.
Bowling Green is off a road win at Central Michigan last week while Western Michigan had its first conference loss of the year at home against Northern Illinois, the only team to beat the Falcons in league play.
Who can get the leg up in MAC play?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Western Michigan: +8.5 (-110)
- Bowling Green: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Western Michigan: +250
- Bowling Green: -315
Total: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Western Michigan: 5-4
- Bowling Green Record: 5-4
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Key Players to Watch
Western Michigan
Hayden Wolff: Wolff struggled big time against Northern Illinois, tossing two interceptions while only completing 51% of his passes for 179 yards. The Western Michigan offense has been among the best in MAC play, but the team struggled against arguably the best defense. Is the team going to continue to trend downwards as the schedule gets more difficult?
Bowling Green
Connor Bazelak: In a rain-filled contest against Central Michigan, Bazelak and the offense played a clean game, winning 23-13. The senior quarterback is over 2,000 yards for the season with 12 total touchdowns and four interceptions and will face a shaky Western Michigan secondary on Tuesday night.
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Prediction and Pick
Western Michigan may have been overrated by a fairly easy schedule ahead of its loss to Northern Illinois, but the market has reacted swiftly in this one, making the Broncos a considerable underdog at Bowling Green.
The Falcons have been among the best teams in the MAC all season, competing with both Penn State and Texas A&M in non conference play and winning by an average margin of 13.3 in four MAC wins.
However, there could be some negative regression coming for the Falcons, who are top 10 in red zone touchdown percentage allowed this season. The defensive line has been shaky all year, ranking outside the top 120 in defensive line yards and outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush, which is an issue against a potent Western Michigan offense. The Broncos are averaging more than five yards per carry this season and are top 20 in EPA/Play.
Meanwhile, the Western Michigan defense continues to be the team’s issue. The unit has allowed 24 or more points in all but one MAC game (to the worst team in the nation in Kent State) and will struggle to keep down the explosive Bowling Green offense that is above the national average in EPA/Play.
I’m counting on points in this one as the Falcons should be able to take care of business, but the Broncos have too much firepower to not allow a handful of scores.
PICK: OVER 58.5
