Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Western Michigan’s hopes of a MAC title are all but over after losing two straight in MACtion play, but the team still has its sights on making a bowl game, which is very possible against Central Michigan in a rivalry matchup.
The Broncos will face a Chippewas team that has been decimated by quarterback injuries and have dropped five straight games. Western Michigan’s offense has been dynamic all season, but the defense has struggled, can it outpace a poor team and cover on the road?
Here’s how to bet Tuesday’s MACtion matchup.
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Western Michigan: -6.5 (-115)
- Central Michigan: +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Western Michigan: -230
- Central Michigan: +188
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 19th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN 2
- Western Michigan Record: 5-5
- Central Michigan Record: 3-7
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Key Players to Watch
Western Michigan
Hayden Wolff: The MAC schedule picked up for Western Michigan, and its passing offense suffered. Against two of the best defenses in the league, Northern Illinois and Bowling Green, Wolff failed to pass for more than 200 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. However, he’ll face a Central Michigan defense that is bottom five in EPA/Pass.
Central Michigan
Jaydn Glasser: The freshman made his first start of the year last week against Toledo, completing only 59% of his passes for 150 yards with two interceptions and five sacks.
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Prediction and Pick
The question for who will cover in this game is if Western Michigan’s defense can show up.
The offense has struggled over the last two but remains a top 50 offense nationally in terms of yards per play, EPA/Play, and points per drive. However, the defense has been poor all season, bottom 10 in EPA/Play.
The Chippewas offense is on its fourth quarterback but still has a talented running back in Marion Lukes, who helps engineer an offense that is top 20 in EPA/Rush.
I don’t want to get involved on the side given Western Michigan’s shaky defense, but I do want to back its offense to carve up poor Central Michigan defense.
After scoring 41 points combined over the last two games, Western Michigan should get back on track. The team scored 34 or more in every MAC game against four of the below-average teams in the league, which is certainly where Central Michigan sits.
PICK: Western Michigan Team Total OVER 31.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.