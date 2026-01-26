Massive $1.1 Million Bet Comes in on Patriots to Upset Seahawks in Super Bowl 60

It took less than 24 hours for a million-dollar wager to be placed on Super Bowl 60!

One bettor at Circa Sports has placed a moneyline bet on the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 60, dropping $1.1 million on Drake Maye and company at +188 odds. If the Patriots win, the bettor will walk away with $3,168,000.

The first reported seven-figure wager for the #SuperBowl has already come in at Circa Sports:



$1.1 MILLION on New England Patriots ML +188 odds, per @JeffreyBenson12 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 26, 2026

New England is a 4.5-point underdog in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, as the spread for this game has moved in Seattle's favor after opening at -3.5.

Still, this bettor is clearly confident in Mike Vrabel's team, as the Patriots have been an underdog story all season long after entering the 2025 season with +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl. New England has knocked off some elite defense in the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos to reach Super Bowl 60.

However, the Seattle defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play and yards per play allowed) may be the toughest test yet for New England. The Seahawks have been favored to win the Super Bowl since the start of the playoffs, and they've hung 41 and 31 points on their two postseason opponents so far.

The Patriots' defense is no joke -- it has allowed just 26 points all postseason -- but the offense has lagged behind in the playoffs. New England's EPA/Play in the postseason is comparable to the New York Jets' in the regular season, and they had one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Jets offense in the regular season: -0.172 EPA/Play

Patriots offense in the playoffs: -0.171 EPA/Play — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) January 26, 2026

Despite that concern, this bettor at Circa Sports clearly believes in New England to win on Super Bowl Sunday. There is a trend that favors the Patriots covering the spread, as over the last 23 years, Super Bowl favorites of more than three points are just 2-9 against the number.

However, for this bettor, New England had to win the game for the bet to cash. If Seattle wins, that's $1.1 million down the drain.

There likely will be more big bets that come in on Super Bowl 60, and there's a chance some could influence the odds for the game. For now, Seattle remains a 4.5-point favorite at most books on Monday afternoon.

