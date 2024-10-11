When Is Jonathon Brooks Coming Back? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Panthers)
The Carolina Panthers used a second-round pick on running back Jonathon Brooks in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the rookie has yet to make his season debut since he’s recovering from a torn ACL.
Carolina sits at 1-4 and in last place in the NFC South, but it won’t have Brooks in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, as the team has yet to activate Brooks’ practice window.
Here’s the latest on the rookie, including when he may return to the lineup.
Jonathon Brooks Injury Update
According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, there is a chance that the Panthers open Brooks’ 21-day practice window as early as next week.
However, since the rookie is just 10 months removed from surgery on his ACL, the Panthers are being cautious to make sure he can definitely return once they activate him.
With Carolina unlikely to make the playoffs this season, there is no reason to rush Brooks back and potentially cause another injury – or miss out on being able to activate him for this season.
In the rookie’s absence, the Panthers have leaned on Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders in the backfield. Hubbard has been great this season, carrying the ball 68 times for 393 yards (5.78 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He’s also added 82 receiving yards and an additional score.
Even if Brooks does return this season, there’s a chance he could split time with Hubbard as the Panthers allow him to ramp up into game shape.
Jonathon Brooks Injury Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Panthers
With Brooks out in Week 6 since he has yet to be activated, Hubbard could be in line for another big game against Atlanta.
Here’s a look at some of Hubbard’s prop bets available at DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Rush Attempts: 14.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Rush Yards: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 17.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +105
Atlanta has allowed just 4.4 yards per carry and four rushing scores on the season, but Hubbard has finished with 64 or more yards in each of his last four games. After getting just six carries in the season opener, Hubbard has 10 or more carries in every game, leading the Carolina offense.
As long as Brooks is sidelined, Hubbard is a great target in the prop market in nearly every market as one of the primary options in an underwhelming offense.
