When Is Khris Middleton Coming Back? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks)
The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had All-Star forward Khris Middleton all season after he underwent offseason procedures on both of his ankles.
Middleton, who is the third member of Milwaukee’s Big 3 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, stepped up in the playoffs last season with both of his co-stars missing time.
However, the Bucks still didn’t get past the first round.
Middleton has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets, and it doesn’t appear that he’s made any progress based on head coach Doc Rivers’ recent comments.
Latest Khris Middleton Injury Update
According to Rivers, Middleton has not suffered a setback in his recovery from his ankle injuries, but that he’s still not ready to play. It appears that the timetable for the former All-Star is very much in flux at this point in the season.
Without Middleton, the Bucks have relied on a litany of players on the wing including Taurean Prince, Gary Trenrt Jr., Andre Jackson and Pat Connaughton.
However, there is no replacement on the current roster that can even come close to making up for Middleton’s production. Over the last seven seasons, Middleton has averaged over 20.0 points per game four times.
Bucks’ Odds to Win NBA Finals Tanking Without Khris Middleton
Without Middleton, Milwaukee has gotten off to a terrible start in the 2024-25 season. The Bucks sit at just 4-9 entering Monday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets.
Milwaukee did lose Lillard (concussion protocol) for a few games, but the Bucks rank just 19th in offensive rating, 17th in defensive rating and 19th in net rating.
As a result, their odds to win the NBA Finals this season have completely tanked during this slow start. The Bucks are now just +3000 to win the title at DraftKings, the 12th-best odds in the league.
If they can’t turn things around soon – or if Middleton doesn’t return soon – the Bucks could fall even further before the turn of the year.
