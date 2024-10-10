When Is Nick Chubb Coming Back? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Eagles)
The Cleveland Browns have been without star running back Nick Chubb to open the 2024 season after he landed on the PUP list due to last season’s knee injury.
However, before their Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders, the Browns made a move that could signal that Chubb is nearing a return.
On Oct. 2, the Browns opened Chubb’s 21-day practice window, meaning that he’ll need to be activated by Oct. 23 to play this season. If he isn’t, Chubb will be ruled out for the year – something the Browns don’t want to do. Cleveland plays on Oct. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Oct. 20 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
It could activate Chubb for either of those games, but it also could wait until an Oct. 27 meeting against the Baltimore Ravens for his season debut – he would just need to be activated to the roster by Oct. 23.
Chubb continues to ramp up in practice, with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski saying that he’ll do more this week. Still, the Browns have not officially announced a timetable for his return.
Cleveland is just 1-4 with Chubb sidelined, and it could use a boost to an offense that is dead last in the NFL in yards per play (3.8) and has scored the fifth-fewest points in the NFL in 2024.
Latest Nick Chubb Injury Update Ahead of Week 6
Cleveland.com beat writer Mary Kay Cabot shared an update on Chubb’s status on Wednesday from Stefanski.
It looks like the Browns are trying to take things slow with Chubb, and they may wait until next week – or even all the way until Oct. 23 – to activate him. With the Browns on the outside looking in on the playoff race, rushing Chubb back could have major consequences if he’s hurt again.
Betting Impact of Nick Chubb’s Absence
Based on the latest odds for the Eagles-Browns matchup in Week 6, it looks like Chubb won’t play.
The spread has moved in favor of Philly, all the way up to Eagles -9.5 this week. The Eagles are the biggest favorite in the NFL in Week 6, and it’s likely that line would be a little different if Chubb was expected to play.
In addition to this week’s odds, the Browns have a very bleak outlook in the futures market. They are just +13000 at FanDuel to win the Super Bowl (the fifth worst odds in the NFL) and they’re +3700 to win the AFC North – an implied probability of just 2.63 percent.
Chubb likely wouldn’t alter the Browns’ futures odds much – if at all – but getting him back would raise the floor of this offense that has been arguably the worst in the NFL through five weeks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
