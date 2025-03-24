When Was the Last Time Auburn Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
The Auburn Tigers stumbled at the end of the college basketball season, but they had done enough to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite concerns from fans about their ability to bounce back from the disappointing end to the regular season, the Tigers are headed to the Sweet 16 and remain one of the top betting favorites to win the National Championship.
The Auburn basketball team has been revitalized under Bruce Pearl since they hired him as their head coach in 2014. Can he deliver the Tigers a National Championship this season? Let's take a look at the program's history in the NCAA Tournament.
Has Auburn Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
No, the Auburn Tigers have never won the NCAA Tournament. Their best finish was a Final Four appearance in 2019 when they lost to the eventual national champions, the Virginia Cavaliers.
Here are their best finishes in program history:
- Final Four: 2019
- Elite 8: 1986, 2019
- Sweet 16: 1985, 1986, 1999, 2003, 2019, 2025
This will be their sixth Sweet 16 appearance in program history. With a win, the Tigers will advance to the Elite 8 for just the third time.
Auburn NCAA Tournament Odds
South Region Odds
- Auburn -125
- Michigan State +300
- Ole Miss +600
- Michigan +650
Auburn National Championship Odds
- Auburn +550
Auburn is favored to reach the Final Four out of the South Region at -125 odds, an implied probability of 55.56%. They're tied for fourth on the odds list to win the National Championship, behind Duke (+220) and Florida (+390).
Auburn is set to face Michigan in the Sweet 16. The Tigers are set as 8.5-point favorites.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
