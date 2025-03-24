When was the Last Time Maryland Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
The Maryland Terrapins were on the right side of the first March Madness buzzer-beater in two years when Derik Queen broke the hearts of Colorado State by scoring on the last play of the game to take down the Rams by a final score of 72-71.
The celebration will be short-lived as the Terps now have to take on arguably the best team in the tournament in the Sweet 16, the Florida Gators. Before that takes place, let's take a look at Maryland's history in the NCAA Tournament as well as their odds to win the 2025 National Championship.
Has Maryland Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
Yes, the Maryland Terrapins won the 2002 National Championship. They defeated Indiana by a final score of 64-52 in the championship game.
Let's take a look at their best finishes in program history:
- National Champions: 2002
- Final Four: 2001, 2002
- Elite 8: 1973, 1975, 2001, 2002
- Sweet 16: 1958, 1973, 1975, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1994, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2016, 2025
This will be Maryland's 15th Sweet 16 appearance. If they win, it'll be their first Elite 8 appearance since they won the National Championship in 2002.
Maryland NCAA Tournament Odds
West Region Odds
- Florida -125
- Texas Tech +280
- Maryland +470
- Arkansas +950
Maryland National Championship Odds
- Maryland +3200
Maryland is third on the odds list to win the West Region and advance to the Final Four at +470 odds, an implied probability of 17.54%. They're listed in the middle of the pack to win the National Championship at +3200.
The Terps' odds of winning it all will skyrocket if they can get past the Florida Gators in the Sweet 16, a team that has looked almost invincible the past two months. Maryland is a 6.5-point underdog in that game on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
