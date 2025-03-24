When Was the Last Time Michigan Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
Despite getting hot in the Big Ten Tournament, winning the whole thing, few people had faith in the Michigan Wolverines going on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Now, after wins against UC San Diego and Texas A&M, Michigan finds itself in the Sweet 16.
Even with that being the case, fans and oddsmakers still don't have faith in the Wolverines being a legitimate contender. Before we break down their latest odds to make a deep run, let's take a look at the program's history in the NCAA Tournament.
Has Michigan Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
Yes, Michigan has one NCAA Tournament win in school history, claiming the national championship in 1989. The Wolverines were lead by Glen Rice and narrowly defeated the Seton Hall Pirates in the final, beating them by a final score of 80-79.
Here are their best finishes in the tournament in program history:
- National Champions: 1989
- NCAA Tournament runner-up: 1965, 1976, 1992*, 1993, 2013, 2018
- Final Four: 1964, 1965, 1976, 1989, 1992*, 1993*, 2013, 2018
- Elite 8: 1948, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1989, 1992, 1993*, 1994, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2021
- Sweet 16: 1964, 1965, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1989, 1989, 1992, 1993*, 1994, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2025
Michigan NCAA Tournament Odds
South Region Odds
- Auburn -125
- Michigan State +300
- Ole Miss +600
- Michigan +650
Michigan National Championship Odds
- Michigan +7500
Michigan has the longest odds of all four teams remaining in the South Region to advance to the Final Four. At +650 odds, they have a 13.33% chance of advancing to the Final Four. Only Arkansas (130-1) has longer odds than Michigan to win the National Championship.
A big reason for Michigan being this far down the odds list is the fact they're the second biggest underdogs in the Sweet 16, having to face the No. 1 overall seed, the Auburn Tigers. Michigan is an 8.5-point underdog on Friday night.
