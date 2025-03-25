When was the Last Time Texas Tech Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
Texas Tech was a popular dark horse pick to win the NCAA Tournament before the madness began and the Red Raiders have taken care of business through the first two rounds. They avoided the upset against UNCW in the Round of 64 and then beat Drake in the Round of 32.
Next up, Texas Tech will face the final double-digit remaining in the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks who are fresh off an upset win against No. 2 Saint John's.
Before we look at their odds of going on a deep tournament run, let's take a look at their program's history in the NCAA Tournament.
Has Texas Tech Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
No, Texas Tech has never won the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders who the tournament runner-up in 2019, losing to the Virginia Cavaliers in the championship game.
Let's take a look at their best finishes in program history:
- Tournament runner-up: 2019
- Final Four: 2019
- Elite Eight: 2018, 2019
- Sweet Sixteen: 1961, 1962, 1976, 1996, 2005, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2025
If Texas Tech can beat Arkansas, the Red Raiders will advance to the Elite Eight for the third time in program history and the first time since they were tournament runner-ups in 2019.
Texas Tech NCAA Tournament Odds
West Region Odds
- Florida -125
- Texas Tech +280
- Maryland +470
- Arkansas +950
Texas Tech National Championship Odds
- Texas Tech +1700
Texas Tech has the second best odds of winning the West Region and advancing to the Final Four at +280, an implied probability of 26.32%.
The Red Raiders are tied with Alabama and Tennessee for the fifth-best odds of winning the national championship at +1600. Only the four No. 1 seeds have better odds of winning it all.
Texas Tech has benefited from their bracket draw. Instead of having to face No. 6 Missouri and No. 2 St. John's upsets have led to them facing back-to-back double-digit seeds in No. 11 Drake and No. 10 Arkansas. They're 5.5-point favorites against Arkansas in the Sweet 16.
