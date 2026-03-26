White Sox vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day

The Chicago White Sox visit the Milwaukee Brewers in a bit of a lopsided matchup on MLB Opening Day.

The Brewers led the league with 97 wins last season, while the White Sox’s 60 wins were only better than the Rockies’ 43.

A new season brings hope for every team, but there still may not be much optimism on the South Side of Chicago.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Brewers on MLB Opening Day.

White Sox vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-136)

Brewers -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

White Sox +153

Brewers -186

Total

8 (Over -112/Under -108)

White Sox vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Shane Smith (7-8, 3.81 ERA in 2025)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (5-3, 4.36 ERA in 2025)

White Sox vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, BREW

White Sox record: 0-0

Brewers record: 0-0

White Sox vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Colson Montgomery is one of the reasons for optimism for the White Sox. The 23-year-old shortstop was called up in July last season and never looked back.

Montgomery hit 21 home runs while batting .239 in 255 at bats, and finished the season particularly strong. He went on a power surge in August with 10 home runs in 24 games, and then hit .267 with an .873 OPS in September.

The youngster is expected to bat second for the White Sox, so he’s likely to get at least four at bats. He went OVER 1.5 HRR in 57% of his games last season, including his final seven contests.

White Sox vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I could see the White Sox and Brewers both putting up a handful of runs to start the season. Misiorowski is impressive, but he’s also prone to let things unravel at times. And Smith is about as mediocre as they come in terms of Opening Day starters.

We also don’t have to worry about the weather being a factor as the dome should be closed in Milwaukee.

The Brewers should be able to get at least five runs across themselves, and the White Sox are capable of putting up a few.

Pick: OVER 8 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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