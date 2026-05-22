White Sox vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

The San Francisco Giants are hoping that a return home can get them back on track as they start a weekend set against the Chicago White Sox.

The Giants started their road trip with two wins over the Dodgers, but lost the final two games in Los Angeles, took two of three over the A’s, then got swept in Arizona.

The White Sox started their road trip by losing two of three in Seattle after a strong homestand.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Giants on Friday, May 22.

White Sox vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox -1.5 (+153)

Giants +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

White Sox -114

Giants -105

Total

7.5 (Over +100/Under -131)

White Sox vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Davis Martin (6-1, 1.61 ERA)

Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-0, 2.37 ERA)

Davis Martin has found something this season for the White Sox. He’s allowed more than two runs in a start just once, and that came back in March. Since then, he’s allowed one run or fewer in seven of eight starts, including each of his last six.

Trevor McDonald has also been great in his three starts for the Giants. He’s allowed five runs in 19 innings against the Padres, Dodgers, and A’s.

White Sox vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBCSBA

White Sox record: 25-24

Giants record: 20-30

White Sox vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Davis Martin UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-158)

As outlined above, Martin has been nothing short of spectacular this season. He’s cashed this in eight straight starts, and went UNDER 1.5 ER in six straight outings.

The Giants just scored eight runs in their three losses in Arizona, and Oracle Park isn’t exactly a hitter-friendly stadium.

White Sox vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

While neither of these starters is a household name, this is a great pitching matchup in San Francisco.

Both teams are scuffling a bit offensively as well.

I love the UNDER tonight in San Francisco.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-131)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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