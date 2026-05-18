White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 18

The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners are heading in opposite directions right now.

The Sox just had a 7-2 homestand that included taking two of three from Seattle, sweeping the Royals, and winning their series against the Cubs.

Meanwhile, the Mariners just got swept at home by the Padres after taking three of four in Houston. They have a chance to get back on track with Bryan Woo on the mound tonight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Mariners on Monday, May 18.

White Sox vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-163)

Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

White Sox +137

Mariners -167

Total

7.5 (Over +103/Under -125)

White Sox vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Noah Schultz (2-2, 4.91 ERA)

Mariners: Bryan Woo (3-2, 3.91 ERA)

Noah Schultz has had some struggles in recent games after a solid start to his career. He’s allowed 10 runs in 8 innings across his last two starts after throwing six shutout innings against the Padres.

Bryan Woo has settled back in with 2 ER in 12 IP across his last two starts after allowing 13 ER in 9 IP against the Cardinals and Royals. He had a great outing in his lone start against the White Sox last year, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.

White Sox vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, SEAM

White Sox record: 24-22

Mariners record: 22-26

White Sox vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryan Woo OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+110)

Bryan Woo racked up nine strikeouts in six innings in each of his last two outings, and had nine strikeouts in his lone start against the White Sox last season.

The right-hander has nearly a strikeout per inning in his career, and the White Sox have one of the highest strikeout rates in the league at 24%. I’ll take these plus odds for Woo to keep missing bats at home.

White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

It’s tempting to take the White Sox as road underdogs, especially given the Mariners’ struggles and injury to Cal Raleigh, but I just can’t do it against Woo.

I will, however, take the UNDER in this one.

Schulz has been solid enough on the mound for the Sox, and Woo has been masterful in his last two outings. This should be a low-scoring game in Seattle.

Pick: UNDER 7 (+101)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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