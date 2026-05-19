White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 19

The Seattle Mariners got back on track on Monday night with a 6-1 win in their series opener against the Chicago White Sox. They were coming off a sweep against the Padres in which they scored seven runs in the three games.

On the flip side, the Sox took two of three from the Cubs and swept the Royals prior to Monday night’s loss.

This is the second series this month between these two teams after the White Sox took two of three – Games 2 and 3 of the series – in Chicago a few weeks ago.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Mariners on Tuesday, May 19.

White Sox vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-171)

Mariners -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

White Sox +129

Mariners -156

Total

8.0 (Over -101/Under -119)

White Sox vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Anthony Kay (3-1, 4.61 ERA)

Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Anthony Kay had a rough start to the season but has really settled in as of late. The southpaw has allowed just six runs (four earned) in 16 innings cross his last three outings, including five innings of one-run ball against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller is making his second start of the season after missing the first month and a half due to injury. He went 5.1 innings with two runs on eight hits against the Astros. He’ll be followed in a piggyback role by Luis Castillo, who has struggled this season.

White Sox vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, SEAM

White Sox record: 24-23

Mariners record: 23-26

White Sox vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Miller UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Given the Mariners’ plan to use Castillo after Miller, I’m fading the right-hander tonight. It’s not as if he’s a huge strikeout pitcher anyway, posting a 7.4 K/9 last season and putting up three punchouts in 5.1 innings in his lone start this year.

Miller went UNDER 4.5 strikeouts in 14 of 18 starts last year, and that should continue as he returns from his injury.

White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I’m fading Miller for my prop pick, and I’m doing the same here.

Give me the White Sox as road underdogs. They’ve been a slightly better team than the Mariners overall, and especially recently.

Miller and Castillo give me no confidence for the Mariners, and Kay has been a-okay recently for the Sox.

Pick: White Sox +129

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.