White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

The Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox in the rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mariners won the series opener 6-1 after getting swept by the Mariners, but the Sox came away with a 2-1 win on Tuesday night to get back on track.

Seattle also lost the final two games of its series against the Sox last week.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Mariners on Tuesday, May 19.

White Sox vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-174)

Mariners -1.5 (+143)

Moneyline

White Sox +124

Mariners -149

Total

7.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

White Sox vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Sean Burke (2-3, 4.10 ERA)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (3-2, 3.02 ERA)

Sean Burke has struggled in his last two starts, including one against these Mariners. Seattle tagged him for six runs on six hits in 4.1 innings on May 8, and he then allowed four runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings against the Cubs last time out.

Emerson Hancock also started on May 8, allowing five runs on five hits in six innings. He bounced back from that outing with six one-run innings against the Padres, though, and had seven one-run innings with 14 strikeouts in his start before that as well.

White Sox vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, SEAM

White Sox record: 25-23

Mariners record: 23-27

White Sox vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Emerson Hancock OVER 17.5 Outs (-104)

Emerson Hancock has been pitching deep into games with regularity this season. He’s gone OVER 17.5 outs in each of his last four starts, including in Chicago, and in seven of his nine starts this season.

The Mariners aren’t afraid to let Hancock get up close to 100 pitches, and he even went over the century mark through seven innings against the Royals on May 2. The White Sox have had trouble scoring runs in this series, so Hancock should be able to complete at least six innings this afternoon.

White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Seattle won in Chicago with this pitching matchup 12 days ago, but the Mariners’ offense has dried up recently. Julio Rodriguez’s solo home run was their only hit last night, and it looked like it might hold up until the Sox scored two in the ninth for the 2-1 win.

I like Hancock to go deep into the game, but I can’t pull the trigger on the Mariners at this price. I can only look to the White Sox as road underdogs given their recent success.

Pick: White Sox +124

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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