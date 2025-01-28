Who is the Favorite in This Year’s Super Bowl? (Super Bowl 59 Odds)
The Super Bowl 59 matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game for the second time in three years.
The first time around, the Chiefs opened as small favorites but the odds flipped and by the time the game kicked off, it was Philadelphia that was set as the small favorite. But, what about the rematch? Let's take a look at the odds and find out who the favorite is.
Who is the Favorite to Win Super Bowl 59?
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -130
- Eagles +110
The Chiefs are set as 1.5-point favorites and -130 favorites on the moneyline. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 56.52% chance of winning their third straight Super Bowl.
If those odds remain from now until kick-off, it's the first time the Chiefs will close as the favorites in the Super Bowl since their first win against the 49ers when they closed as 1.5-point favorites, the same spread that is currently set for Super Bowl 59.
The Chiefs closed as 3-point underdogs to the Buccaneers, 1.5-point underdogs to the Eagles at Super Bowl 57, and 2.5-point underdogs to the 49ers in their rematch last year. The Chiefs, as you know, went 2-1 straight up in those games, only losing to the Bucs.
