Wild vs. Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche played a crazy back-and-forth contest in Game 1. The Avalanche took a 3-0 lead early, the Wild battled back to take a 5-4 lead, but Colorado ultimately prevailed with a 9-6 victory.

The Central Division had three of the top teams in hockey this season, and the Wild and Avs are showing why. Colorado swept the Kings in the first round while Minnesota outlasted division rival Dallas.

Can the Avs take a 2-0 lead to Minnesota?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Wild vs. Avalanche in Game 2 on Tuesday, May 5.

Wild vs. Avalanche Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Wild +1.5 (-148)

Avalanche -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Wild +164

Avalanche -198

Total

6.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Wild vs. Avalanche Starting Goalies

Wild: Jesper Wallstedt (4-3, 2.81 GAA, .903 SV%)

Avalanche: Scott Wedgewood (5-0, 2.15 GAA, .920 SV%)

Both of these goalies played the entirety of Game 1 despite the high score. Keep an eye out for confirmed goalies in Game 2 with both the Wild and Avalanche having capable backups.

Wild vs. Avalanche How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Wild record: 4-3

Avalanche record: 5-0

Wild vs. Avalanche Best NHL Prop Bets

Wild Best NHL Prop Bet

Mats Zuccarello OVER 0.5 Points (-135)

On a team with top-tier players like Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Quinn Hughes, it’s perhaps someone like Mats Zuccarello who is a lynchpin. The veteran winger plays a key role in the top six for the Wild, and he’s recorded a point in every playoff game he’s played in thus far.

Zuccarello battled through injuries that limited him to 59 games in the regular season, but he still recorded 54 points. He now has six points in four playoff games, finding the scoresheet in each contest.

He’s playing on the top line with Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman, and is on the top power-play unit as well. This price seems cheap for him to stay hot with a point tonight in Colorado.

Wild vs. Avalanche Prediction and Pick

There were 15 goals in Game 1, and while we’re not going to see another game that high-scoring in this series, the OVER is where I’m looking tonight.

There’s a bit of whiplash going from the tight-checking elimination games in the first round to the early stages of the second round. We go from lower-scoring games with fewer penalties called to more open hockey with referees more willing to blow their whistles.

Both coaches may want to focus on defense, but that shouldn’t matter given the offensive firepower on each side. I’m surprised this total isn’t juiced to the OVER tonight.

Pick: OVER 6.5 (-105)

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