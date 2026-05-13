Wild vs. Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche return home with a chance to close out their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Minnesota took Game 3 at home, but the Avalanche battled back with a 5-2 win in Game 4 to bring a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Ball Arena. The Avs beat the Wild 9-6 and 5-2 in Games 1 and 2 in Colorado.

Will the Avalanche close things out tonight?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Wild vs. Avalanche in Game 5 on Wednesday, May 13.

Wild vs. Avalanche Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Wild +1.5 (-148)

Avalanche -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Wild +170

Avalanche -205

Total

6.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Wild vs. Avalanche Starting Goalies

Wild: Jesper Wallstedt (5-4, 2.66 GAA, .912 SV%)

Avalanche: Mackenzie Blackwood (1-0, 1.95 GAA, .912 SV%)

Mackenzie Blackwood has taken back the Avalanche net from Scott Wedgewood. He put up a stellar start in Game 4 after coming in midway through Game 3.

Wild vs. Avalanche How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Wild record: 5-5

Avalanche record: 7-1

Wild vs. Avalanche Best NHL Prop Bets

Avalanche Best NHL Prop Bet

Martin Necas OVER 0.5 Assists (-115)

Martin Necas is starting to make his presence felt in the playoffs. After recording two assists in the first-round sweep of the Kings, the top-line winger already has six assists through four games in this series.

Necas opened things up with a three-assist performance in Game 1, had another helper in Game 2, and then got a pair of apples on Monday night in Minnesota.

The winger has been a great playmaker for the Avalanche, and had 62 assists in 78 games this regular season.

Wild vs. Avalanche Prediction and Pick

I’m not necessarily surprised that the Avalanche are over -200 favorites – they were -184 in Game 1 and -205 in Game 2, after all –, but I’m not sure if I can pull the trigger on them at this price.

I’ll instead go with the Avalanche on the puck line at +124. All three of their wins have come by three goals in this series, and the Wild should be aggressive with pulling the goalie in desperation during an elimination game.

The Avs have outclassed most of the league this season, and will continue to do so tonight at home.

Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+124)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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