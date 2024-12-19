Is Will Dissly Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly is dealing with a shoulder injury, and he will not play on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos this week.
The Chargers have ruled Dissly out, meaning he will miss a second straight game.
An important part of the Chargers’ passing game this season, Dissly has 43 catches on 55 targets for 418 yards and one score in 13 games in the 2024 campaign.
The Chargers didn’t fare well in Week 15 without him, losing 40-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they may get a reinforcement at tight end in Week 16.
Hayden Hurst, who has not played in each of the team’s last five games, is listed as questionable for Week 16 with a hip injury.
Even if Hurst plays, Stone Smartt may end up as the No. 1 tight end for the Chargers in this game. He has back-to-back games with 50 or more receiving yards, and he played in a season-high 67 percent of Los Angeles’ snaps in Week 15.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Chargers’ tight ends in Week 16
Best Los Angeles Chargers Tight End Prop for NFL Week 16 vs. Broncos
Stone Smartt OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The Chargers’ passing game actually fared well against Denver earlier this season with Pat Surtain II missing nearly the entire game after suffering a concussion on the first play.
While Surtain is off the injury report in this game, the Broncos’ other top cornerback, Riley Moss, is listed as out.
So, the Chargers still may be able to get something going against one of the top passing defenses in the league.
That’s where Smartt comes in.
He’s picked up eight catches on nine targets in his last two games, finishing with 104 receiver yards (54 and 50) in those two games.
Even if Hurst plays, he’s only made seven catches for 65 yards in seven games this season. Smartt has nine targets in his last two games – Hurst has 12 targets all season.
If Smartt operates as the No. 1 tight end, he should assume most of Dissly’s workload in the offense. After a 67 percent snap share in Week 15, Smartt is trending up entering Week 16.
