Is Will Levis Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Bills)
The Tennessee Titans will be without starting quarterback Will Levis for Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury.
Levis suffered a grade 2 AC sprain in his right shoulder, something that sidelined him for the majority of the team’s Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins.
He returned after Tennessee’s Week 5 bye to play in Week 6, but he threw for just 95 yards in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Now, it appears he could miss multiple weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Here’s a look at how Levis’ injury impacts the betting odds for Sunday’s Titans-Bills clash.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Betting Impact of Will Levis Injury in Titans vs. Bills
Since Levis was ruled out, the Titans have moved from 8.5-point underdogs to nine-point underdogs in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.
Tennessee won the lone game that Mason Rudolph played the majority of the snaps in this season – knocking off the Dolphins in Week 4.
However, the Dolphins were starting Tyler Huntley for the first time in that game, and this matchup against the Bills – on the road – is much different.
Rudolph played well in 2023, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs after taking over the starting job late in the season.
Tennessee is hoping that the veteran can bring some stability to an offense that has been dysfunctional at times due to Levis’ decision-making under center.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.