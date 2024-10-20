SI

Is Will Levis Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Bills)

The latest injury update for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

Peter Dewey

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans will be without starting quarterback Will Levis for Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury. 

Levis suffered a grade 2 AC sprain in his right shoulder, something that sidelined him for the majority of the team’s Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins. 

He returned after Tennessee’s Week 5 bye to play in Week 6, but he threw for just 95 yards in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. 

Now, it appears he could miss multiple weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Here’s a look at how Levis’ injury impacts the betting odds for Sunday’s Titans-Bills clash. 

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Betting Impact of Will Levis Injury in Titans vs. Bills

Since Levis was ruled out, the Titans have moved from 8.5-point underdogs to nine-point underdogs in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

Tennessee won the lone game that Mason Rudolph played the majority of the snaps in this season – knocking off the Dolphins in Week 4. 

However, the Dolphins were starting Tyler Huntley for the first time in that game, and this matchup against the Bills – on the road – is much different.

Rudolph played well in 2023, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs after taking over the starting job late in the season. 

Tennessee is hoping that the veteran can bring some stability to an offense that has been dysfunctional at times due to Levis’ decision-making under center.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting