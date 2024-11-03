Is Will Levis Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Titans)
Tennessee Titans second-year quarterback Will Levis will not start in Week 9 against the New England Patriots as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Levis has not started back-to-back games for the one-win Titans, meaning Mason Rudolph will be under center again in Week 9.
The Titans are favored against the Patriots in this game, but neither of these teams has looked good in the 2024 season.
Here’s how to wager on Rudolph in the prop market in his third start in 2024.
Mason Rudolph Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Patriots
- Passing Yards: 199.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +205/Under -275)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Rushing Yards: 8.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
So far this season, Rudolph has appeared in three games, leading the Titans to a win over the Miami Dolphins in relief of Levis before starting losses against the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.
Both of those starts were in games the Titans were expected to lose, but now they’re 3.5-point home favorites in Week 9 against the two-win Patriots.
I still think there’s a chance the Titans lose this game, and the Patriots have not been elite against the pass, allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL.
So, could Rudolph clear this passing yards prop?
He’s thrown for 215 and 266 yards in his two starts, and now he’s taking on a secondary that has been far from lights out in the 2024 season.
I’ll take the OVER for Rudolph’s passing yards since I’m far from sold on the Titans winning this matchup and leaning on their running game.
