Wings vs. Aces WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, July 7 (A’ja Wilson is Must Bet)
The Las Vegas Aces are looking to bounce back from a rough loss on Friday night to the Los
Angeles Sparks when they host the Dallas Wings in a Sunday afternoon matchup.
A’ja Wilson and the Aces gave up 98 points on Friday to lose in overtime, something that they need to avoid against a five-win Dallas team that is still down several key rotation players.
The Wings are fresh off of a win against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, but they failed to cover as slight favorites in that matchup. Things look much different for Dallas on Sunday, as it is a 16-point underdog!
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my favorite bet for this matchup.
Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +16 (-110)
- Aces -16 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +900
- Aces: -1600
Total
- 178.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wings vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Wings record: 5-16
- Aces record: 12-7
Wings vs. Aces Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Jaelyn Brown – out
- Satou Sabally – out
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Wings vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: One of the best pure scorers in the game, Ogunbowale had a down game – by her standards – in the win over the Dream scoring just 19 points on 6-fo-16 shooting. It was just the third time this season the Wings star fell short of 20 points in a game. Earlier this season, she had 31 points and seven dimes against the Aces.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: Wilson is the clear MVP favorite right now, averaging 26.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Aces. She dominated against Dallas the last time these teams faced off, dropping 36 points on 15-of-22 shooting.
Wings vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
This matchup calls for an A’ja Wilson prop bet for multiple reasons.
The Aces superstar smashed her points prop for us on Friday night, dropping 35 in the loss to the Sparks.
Now, she gets to face a Dallas team that features a dreadful defense – ranking dead last in opponent points in the paint per game (40.5). The Wings are also just 11th out of 12 teams in defensive rating.
Wilson killed the Wings earlier this season, dropping 36 points on 15-of-22 shooting in a 14-point win. I expect her to come out aggressive again in this matchup to avoid a second straight loss.
The MVP favorite is averaging 26.9 points on 19.2 shots per game. Against a weak defense, she’s a must bet 26.5 points.
Pick: A’ja Wilson OVER 26.5 Points (-125)
