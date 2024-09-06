Wings vs. Dream WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Sept. 6 (Bet on Satou Sabally)
The Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream are still in the mix for the final playoff spot in the WNBA entering Friday night’s matchup in Atlanta.
The Dream lost their last game when they had a chance to overtake the Chicago Sky for the No. 8 seed, but there’s a chance they get another chance to do so on Friday with Chicago also in action against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Both of these teams have struggled against the spread at times in 2024, so how should we bet on this matchup?
I have a favorite player prop, but let’s break down the odds, injury reports, and more for Friday’s contest.
Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wings +2 (-110)
- Dream -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +114
- Dream: -135
Total
- 166 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Wings record: 9-24
- Dream record: 11-22
Wings vs. Dream Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Stephanie Soares – day-to-day
Dream Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – day-to-day
- Aerial Powers – out
Wings vs. Dream Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally: The Washington Mystics held Sabally to just 12 points in her last outing, but she’s been great since returning to action after the Olympic break. In eight games, the Wings forward is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from 3.
Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray: Since the Olympic break, Gray has three 20-plus point games, and she’s averaging 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game over that stretch. A solid shooter from beyond the arc, Gray needs to play well down the stretch if the Dream wants to sneak into the playoffs.
Wings vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have been shaky against the spread, so I’m rolling with a prop for Sabally in this matchup.
The Wings star has scored 19 or more points in five of her eight games this season, scoring 18 in one of the three where she failed to clear 18.5 points (her prop for tonight).
The All-Star forward is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from 3, and she’s coming off a down-shooting game on Tuesday night. I expect a bounceback from Sabally against a Dream team that has a negative-5.2 net rating this season and is in the middle of the pack in defensive rating.
Sabally has attempted at least 14 shots in six of her eight games, clearing this prop in five of those six matchups. If the usage is there, she’s worth a shot at this number.
Pick: Satou Sabally OVER 18.5 Points (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.