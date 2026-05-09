Wings vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Season Opener

Two of the best young guards in the WNBA are set to face off on Saturday afternoon, as the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark open their 2026 season at home against the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers.

The last three No. 1 overall picks – Clark, Bueckers and Azzi Fudd – will all be in action in this game, making it a must-watch for WNBA fans.

The Fever are favored at home in this matchup, as Dallas has a lot to prove after a 10-win season in the 2025 campaign. The Wings added some talent with Alanna Smith, Fudd and Alysha Clark this offseason, but will that be enough to get them into the playoffs?

Meanwhile, the Fever are fresh off of back-to-back playoff appearances, though they need Clark (13 games last season) to stay healthy in 2026.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Saturday’s matinee matchup.

Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +6.5 (-105)

Fever -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wings: +230

Fever: -285

Total

177.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Wings vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Wings record: 0-0

Fever record: 0-0

Wings vs. Fever Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Alanna Smith – day-to-day

Aziaha James – day-to-day

Fever Injury Report

Monique Billings – questionable

Wings vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 19.5 Points (-110)

As a rookie, Bueckers averaged 19.2 points per game and shot 47.7 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

This is clearly her team, and I expect her to take a step forward as a scorer in the 2026 season. Bueckers attempted 15.1 shots per game last season, and she had 17 games with at least 20 points.

Indiana loves to play at a fast pace when Clark is on the floor, which should lead to extra possessions on both sides on Saturday.

Bueckers had a strong showing in Unrivaled during the offseason, and I think she’ll make the leap as one of the league's best scorers in 2026.

Wings vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Dallas won just 10 games last season, and with Alanna Smith banged up, I’m not sure this team is going to be able to hold up against this Fever squad.

Indiana was a playoff team in 2025 even though Clark played in just 13 games, and the Fever have a potent offensive attack with Clar, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston leading the way.

Even though Dallas added some talent in the offseason, including Fudd, the Wings were just 19-23 against the spread last season and had an average scoring margin of minus-9.1 points per game on the road.

Indiana should take a step forward as long as Clark is healthy, and with such a high total (177.5) in this matchup, I wouldn’t be shocked if Indiana ends up pulling away late.

Pick: Fever -6.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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