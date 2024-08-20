Wings vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Buy Dallas?)
The New York Liberty have won six games in a row, taking down the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in their last game to open up a 3.5-game lead on the No. 1 seed in the WNBA.
Now, the Liberty are at home to play the Dallas Wings, who just got Satou Sabally back in the lineup on Aug. 16.
The Wings have been crushed by injuries this season, leading to only six wins, but they could get another key player in Maddy Siegrist back in action on Tuesday from a finger injury.
Still, oddsmakers are giving New York a massive edge at home, favoring it by 14 points. How should we bet on this matchup?
Let’s dive into the odds, trends, key players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s clash.
Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wings +14 (-110)
- Liberty -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +750
- Liberty: -1200
Total
- 174.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Wings record: 6-20
- Liberty record: 23-4
Wings vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Dallas Wings Injury Report
- Maddy Siegrist – questionable
New York Liberty Injury Report
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton – out
Wings vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally: After missing the whole first half of the season, Sabally returned on Friday against the Connecticut Sun to score 20 points on 6-of-17 shooting. She also added eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. One of the best players in the W, Sabally should raise the ceiling for the Wings in the coming weeks.
New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu: An MVP candidate – albeit an unlikely winner – Ionescu has put together a really strong season for the No. 1-seeded Liberty. The star guard is averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point range. Ionescu has scored over 20 points in six of her last seven games.
Wings vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Dallas has been awful all season long, but I may go down with the ship now that Sabally is back in action.
The All-Star forward clearly makes Dallas a much better team, and I’m not sold on the Liberty covering a massive number at home where they are just 4-10 against the spread this season.
If Siegrist returns, this would be the first time all season that Sabally, Siegrist, Natasha Howard and Arike Ogunbowale were all healthy for a game. I bought low on the Wings at home in their loss to the Sun (they didn’t end up covering), but I’m not going to back down here.
As good as the Liberty have been, they are still an under .500 team against the spread when favored in 2024.
I’ll take the points with the Wings on Tuesday.
Pick: Wings +14 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
