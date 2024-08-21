Wings vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Aug. 22 (Trust New York?)
The New York Liberty have not lost a game since July 6, and they blew out the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night without All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu in the lineup.
There’s a chance that Ionescu could return on Thursday when the Wings and Liberty run things back for their second matchup in as many games.
Even with star Satou Sabally back in the lineup, the Wings have yet to win or cover in their first two games out of the Olympic break, while the Liberty have covered in seven games in a row.
With oddsmakers setting New York as a double-digit favorite on Thursday, how should we attack this matchup from the betting market?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for the standalone meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +13.5 (-110)
- Liberty -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +710
- Liberty: -1250
Total
- 171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Wings record: 6-21
- Liberty record: 24-4
Wings vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- None to report
Liberty Injury Report
- Leonie Fiebich – day-to-day
- Sabrina Ionescu – day-to-day
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton – out
Wings vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally: Sabally is off to a great start in 2024 after missing the entire first half of the season with an injury. The All-Star forward is averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from 3. Sabally had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the loss to the Liberty on Tuesday.
New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart: If Ionescu misses another game, the Liberty are going to lean heavily on Stewart, who has been on fire since the Olympic break. The reigning WNBA MVP has scored 27, 18 and 26 points in three games back, pushing her season average to 19.8 points per game.
Wings vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
The Liberty have not covered the spread at a high rate at home this season (5-10 ATS), but they’ve been on an insane ATS streak dating back to July.
If Ionescu returns to action on Thursday, I’ll like the Liberty at this number even more, as Dallas has shown that even with Sabally it simply isn't good enough to compete with the best teams in the W.
The Wings rank dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating and net rating this season, while the Liberty are No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 3 in defensive rating and No. 1 in net rating. This New York team is humming – even without forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton – and is the favorite to win the title in my eyes.
After watching the Wings lose badly in both of their games out of the break, I’ll trust New York at home. The Wings are just 5-10 ATS on the road and 8-19 ATS overall this season.
Pick: Liberty -13.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.