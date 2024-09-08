Wings vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Sept. 8 (Can Chicago Cover?)
The Chicago Sky’s playoff hopes took a massive hit on Saturday, as Rookie of the Year candidate Angel Reese announced that she is out for the season with an injury.
Chicago is in a tie (it holds the tiebreaker) for the No. 8 seed with the Atlanta Dream, but now it is down its best rebounder and one of its best players for the stretch run.
Just when Chennedy Carter returned to the lineup from COVID, Reese went down for the season. Not ideal.
The Sky are set as home underdogs on Sunday against the Dallas Wings, who blew a big lead on Friday night to lose to Atlanta in overtime.
Can the Sky keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings -4.5 (-105)
- Sky +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wings: -192
- Sky: +160
Total
- 171 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Wings record: 9-25
- Sky record: 12-22
Wings vs. Sky Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Stephanie Soares – day-to-day
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – out
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Wings vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally: Even though this is likely a lost season for the Wings, Sabally returned to her All-Star form after missing the start of the season with an injury. In nine games, the Wings forward is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3.
Chicago Sky
Kamilla Cardoso: With Reese done for the season, Cardoso should be the focal point of Chicago’s post-offense to close out the campaign. This season, the first-round pick is averaging 9.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Cardoso has also scored in double figures in three straight games.
Wings vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Even with Reese out, I don’t think Chicago should be this big of an underdog at home, especially against Dallas.
The Wings have the worst defense in the WNBA, and they haven’t been able to make a run at a playoff spot, even with Satou Sabally back in action since the Olympic break.
Losing Reese is still massive, but it does open up more chances for Kamilla Cardoso (another first-round pick) to build on what has been a solid second half of the season. Since the Olympic break, Cardoso is averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 64.1 percent from the field.
She’s been much more efficient than Reese this season, and that could help the Chicago offense.
Not only that, but Dallas is just 1-7 against the spread as a favorite and 6-11 against the spread on the season.
I can’t lay points with a nine-win team that doesn’t defend on the road.
Pick: Sky +4.5 (-115)
