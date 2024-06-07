Wings vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks are separated by just 1.5 games in the WNBA standings entering Friday night’s matchup in Los Angeles.
It’s been a rough start to the season for the Wings, who are down both Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally, which significantly limits their offensive upside after star guard Arike Ogubnbowale.
Other players have stepped up – Monique Billings and Maddie Siegrist are both averaging over 13.0 points per game – but it’s still been a slow start for the Wings, who enter this game at 3-5.
The Sparks are just 2-7 in 2024 after a blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night, and they haven’t been able to find consistent scoring behind star Dearica Hamby. While rookies Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson have had their moments, this team may not be ready to compete for a playoff spot just yet in 2024.
Here’s a look at the odds for Friday night’s matchup as well as my best bet!
Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings -3.5 (-110)
- Sparks +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings:-162
- Sparks: +136
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Wings vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to watch (TV): ION
- Wings record: 3-5
- Sparks record: 2-7
Wings vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Natasha Howard – out
- Satou Sabally – out
- Jaelyn Brown – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Azura Stevens – out
Wings vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: It’s been the Arike Ogunbowale show all season in Dallas with Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard dealing with injuries. The star guard is averaging 27.1 points per game on the season and put up 31 points in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby: One of the most underrated players in the WNBA, Hamby is having a monster season in 2024, scoring at least 17 points in every game and averaging 20.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game on the season. She’ll be a handful for Dallas to deal with in the frontcourt, especially after the Wings allowed A’ja Wilson to score 36 points on 15-of-22 shooting on Wednesday.
Wings vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are struggling as of late, losing their last three games, but I like Dallas to win this game on the road for a few reasons.
First off, the Wings have done a great job covering the spread (4-1) on the road this season despite winning just two of those three games.
Now, they’re slightly favored in a matchup where the opponent doesn’t have the same offensive firepower. The Sparks rank 11th in the WNBA in offensive rating, ninth in effective field goal percentage and dead last in turnover percentage after racking up another 16 giveaways in their loss on Wednesday.
The Wings aren’t perfect, they’re right next to the Sparks when it comes to turnover percentage (11th in the W), but they rank fifth in the league in offensive rating.
Hamby and Ogunbowale are going to get their points, but it’s the Wings that have three other players averaging double figures this season – not the Sparks.
Los Angeles is just 1-4 straight up at home and 0-4-1 against the spread after Wednesday’s loss. I’ll roll with Dallas to get back on track against this young Sparks team.
Pick: Wings Moneyline (-162)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
