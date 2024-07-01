Wings vs. Storm Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, July 1 (Back Seattle Again?)
The Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings will face off for the second time in as many games on Monday night after Seattle dominated their meeting on Saturday.
The Storm left nothing to chance at home, winning by 21 points against the banged-up Wings on Saturday, and oddsmakers are setting them as 11.5-point favorites in the rematch on Monday.
This is the third meeting between the two squads, as Seattle also has an eight-point road win against the 4-14 Wings this season. Dallas has been without star Satou Sabally all season, and it’s turned the 2024 campaign into a bit of a rebuilding season, whether the Wings want to admit it or not.
Can they cover the spread as road dogs on Monday?
Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings: +11.5 (-112)
- Storm: -11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wings: +525
- Storm: -750
Total
- 168 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Wings vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 1
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV
- Wings record: 4-14
- Storm record: 12-6
Wings vs. Storm Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Jaelyn Brown – out
- Satou Sabally – out
- Maddy Siegrist – out
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Wings vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: One of the best scorers in the WNBA, Ogunbowale is averaging 23.9 points per game this season. However, her efficiency has taken a hit without Sabally in the lineup. The Wings guard is shooting just 36.9 percent from the field, but has scored 20 or more points in 15 of 17 games.
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: All season long, Jewell Loyd has battled poor shooting nights, but she enters this game off back-to-back 30-point games. Loyd shot 16-for-29 from the field over those two contests, bringing her season averages to 19.9 points per game on 35.7 percent shooting. That’s still not great, but it’s possible the All-Star guard is turning a corner at this point in the season.
Wings vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
This is a no-brainer to back the Storm at home, where they are 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 straight up this season.
Seattle has dominated this matchup so far in 2024, and the Wings are still down three rotation players in Siegrist, Brown and Sabally on Monday night.
Dallas ranks 11th in the league in net rating and defensive rating, a massive concern when facing a team that is top five or better in offensive, defensive and net rating this season.
The Wings have done a decent job against the spread on the road (5-5) this season, but they simply don’t have the offensive talent to compete with this Storm team when it’s at full strength.
Seattle’s home dominance is too much to overlook on Monday.
Pick: Storm -11.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
