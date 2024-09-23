Wisconsin vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
USC’s debut in the Big Ten didn’t go as planned, as the team fell short to the run-heavy Michigan Wolverines on the road.
The Trojans will face another ground-based offense in Wisconsin, but back on its home field on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers are onto its backup quarterback after Tyler Van Dyke went down with a season ending injury, paving way for Mississippi State transfer Bradeyn Locke to step in as the new QB1.
How will Wisconsin show up after a BYE week, and how will USC respond after a heart breaking close loss to start Big Ten play?
Let’s break it down below.
Wisconsin vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin: +14.5 (-120)
- USC: -14.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin: +450
- USC: -630
Total: 50.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wisconsin vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Wisconsin Record: 2-1
- USC Record: 2-1
Wisconsin vs. USC Key Players to Watch
Wisconsin
Braedyn Locke: Locke came in in the first quarter for Tyler Van Dyke, who tore his ACL, so this is going to be his job for the time being. It was tough sledding for Locke, who completed only 13-of-26 passes for 125 yards, in the Badgers’ loss to Alabama, but with a BYE week to prepare for the team’s road trip to Los Angeles, the hope is the new starter can adjust to his role.
USC
Miller Moss: The USC signal caller passed the ball 51 times in the team’s loss to Michigan as the team couldn’t gain much traction on the road against a stout Wolverines rush defense. The Trojans should be able to open up the playbook again against this Wisconsin defense that is 126th in the country in tackles for loss so far this season and is 104th in EPA/Play.
Wisconsin vs. USC Prediction and Pick
We’ll see what kind of game plan Wisconsin made during the BYE week for the new quarterback, but this is an offense that was already showing concerning signs ahead of the Alabama game that likely won’t change with Locke stepping in for Van Dyke.
Meanwhile, the Trojans defense has continued to showcase improved play under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, ranking at the national average in success rate and elite against the pass.
Wisconsin’s defense isn’t what we’ve become accustomed to, 87th in EPA/Play to start the season, which can spell issues against the Trojans explosive offense.
While it may sound counterintuitive given the fact that the Badgers are onto a backup quarterback, I do believe the team can do some scoring with extra prep now to get Locke up to speed.
Meanwhile, I still am not sold that USC’s secondary is a complete shutdown unit despite some noted improvements.
USC may out-class Wisconsin with its offense being the best unit on the field, but the over is my preference in this matchup.
PICK: OVER 50.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
