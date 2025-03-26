Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 26
Both the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers are in full tank mode heading into Wednesday night’s matchup in Philly.
The 76ers have dropped five games in a row and eight of their last 10 while ruling out Joel Embiid and Paul George for the season.
Washington, which has also lost five in a row, currently has the worst record in the NBA, although the Utah Jazz are making a push for that crown over the final weeks of the season.
This may not be a fun game to bet on, but there could be some trends or player props that we can take advantage of on Wednesday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this battle between tanking teams in the Eastern Conference.
Wizards vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +3 (-115)
- 76ers -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +120
- 76ers: -142
Total
- 230 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, MNMT
- Wizards record: 15-56
- 76ers record: 23-49
Wizards vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Khris Middleton – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Kyshawn George – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Anthony Gill – questionable
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Paul George – out
- Andre Drummond – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Lonnie Walker IV – out
Wizards vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alexandre Sarr OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr has played well since the All-Star break, averaging 16.7 points per game over his last 14 games. He’s been even better as of late, scoring 19 or more points in five of his last seven games.
With Andre Drummond and Embiid out, Sarr could be in line for a big game in the paint for a rebuilding Washington team. It’s worth noting that Sarr is averaging 15.1 shots per game since the break as well, which is great for his floor when it comes to this market.
Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
I’m going to be completely honest – this game is nearly impossible to bet.
Both of these teams are sitting a ton of rotation players, but if you’re interested in the Quentin Grimes vs. Jordan Poole showdown, then I do have an angle for you to take.
This season, the Sixers are a dreadful 1-14 against the spread when favored at home, including several games with Joel Embiid, Paul George, or Tyrese Maxey in the lineup.
Can we really trust them, during a five-game skid, to win and cover? I can’t, especially since the Wizards have played a little better as of late, winning three of their last 10 games while ranking just behind the Sixers in net rating (-9.8 to -9.4).
Philly is covering just 6.7 percent of the time in this spot this season. That’s a recipe for a fade on Wednesday night.
Pick: Wizards +3 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.