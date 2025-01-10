Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 10
The Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls have split their first two games against each other this season, but oddsmakers have set Chicago as an 11.5-point favorite on Friday night at United Center.
Zach LaVine has been rolling for the Bulls, scoring 30 or more points in four straight games, including a 32-point showing against Washington.
While the Wizards won the last meeting between these teams by 18 points, they are just 1-14 straight up at home and have lost four in a row heading into this Friday night showdown.
Chicago currently has the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, and it would love to pick up a win as a massive favorite against one of the NBA’s worst teams.
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, key players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Jan. 10.
Wizards vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +11.5 (-110)
- Bulls -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +455
- Bulls: -625
Total
- 243.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MNMT
- Wizards record: 6-29
- Bulls record: 17-20
Wizards vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Johnny Davis – questionable
- Richaun Holmes – questionable
- Jordan Poole – questionable
- Alexandre Sarr – questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Torrey Craig – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Emmanuel Miller – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
Wizards vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Carlton Carrington OVER 4.5 Assists (+100)
This is a great matchup for Wizards rookie guard Carlton Carrington, as the Chicago Bulls are 29th in the league in opponent assists per game and play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA.
That sets up well for Carrington, who has picked up five or more dimes in six of his last seven games, including a six-assist showing in his last matchup with the Bulls.
Over this seven-game stretch, Carrington is averaging 9.7 potential assists per game, two more than his season-long average of 7.7 potential assists per game.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Zach LaVine has scored 30 or more points in seven of his last 11 games, including four in a row, to raise his season average to 23.3 points per game.
LaVine had 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting against the Wizards (in a loss) on New Year’s Day, and he should torch a defense that is 29th in defensive rating and 30th in opponent points per game.
Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
These two teams are both in the top five in pace this season – which usually leads to some high-scoring games – but I’m taking the UNDER on Friday night.
In two matchups in the 2024-25 campaign, the Wizards and Bulls have combined for 232 and 235 points, comfortably below this sky-high total.
The Wizards may play fast, but they have the worst offensive rating in the NBA (105.7), which offsets how terrible they’ve been on defense (29th in the NBA).
Chicago is just 14th in the NBA in offensive rating, and while it has been rolling offense – especially LaVine – in recent games, I’m not sold on this game pushing 245 total points. Washington also could be down several rotation players with Jordan Poole and Alex Sarr both questionable, as well as Malcom Brogdon and Marvin Bagley III being ruled out.
Pick: UNDER 243.5 (-110)
