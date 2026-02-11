Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers return from a road trip to host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. It’ll be the first home game as a member of the Cavaliers for Harden, who had 45 points in his first two games on the road.

The Cavs have now won four games in a row and have just one loss in their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost two in a row and four of six following a two-game winning streak.

Cleveland took the first two meetings of the season in Washington, 148-115 in November and 130-126 in December.

The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Wizards +17.5 (-105)

Cavaliers -17.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wizards: +850

Cavaliers: -1450

Total

240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FDSN OH

Wizards record: 14-38

Cavaliers record: 33-21

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Bilal Coulibaly – questionable

Anthony Davis – out

Kyshawn George – questionable

Anthony Gill – questionable

D’Angelo Russell – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Trae Young – out

Cavaliers Injury Report

Emanuel Miller – out

Evan Mobley – out

Max Strus – out

Dean Wade – out

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet

James Harden is going to want to put on a show in his first home game with the Cavaliers. He came up clutch in his Cleveland debut, going 5 of 8 from deep, and put up seven 3s but made just two in Denver.

Washington allows 13.9 3-pointers per game, including 3.2 to point guards. The crowd will be urging Harden to shoot, and he won’t let them down.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Washington has had a few days off after back-to-back losses, while Cleveland is back at home after just one day off following a road trip out west.

There’s no question that the Cavaliers are going to win, but this spread seems a bit too high. They only beat Sacramento by six, and needed a few late threes to secure that victory. While the Wizards have suffered some blowout defeats recently, their rest advantage should keep it respectable tonight in Cleveland.

Pick: Wizards +17.5 (-108)

