Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11
In this story:
James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers return from a road trip to host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. It’ll be the first home game as a member of the Cavaliers for Harden, who had 45 points in his first two games on the road.
The Cavs have now won four games in a row and have just one loss in their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost two in a row and four of six following a two-game winning streak.
Cleveland took the first two meetings of the season in Washington, 148-115 in November and 130-126 in December.
The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +17.5 (-105)
- Cavaliers -17.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +850
- Cavaliers: -1450
Total
- 240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FDSN OH
- Wizards record: 14-38
- Cavaliers record: 33-21
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Bilal Coulibaly – questionable
- Anthony Davis – out
- Kyshawn George – questionable
- Anthony Gill – questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Trae Young – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Evan Mobley – out
- Max Strus – out
- Dean Wade – out
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
James Harden is going to want to put on a show in his first home game with the Cavaliers. He came up clutch in his Cleveland debut, going 5 of 8 from deep, and put up seven 3s but made just two in Denver.
Washington allows 13.9 3-pointers per game, including 3.2 to point guards. The crowd will be urging Harden to shoot, and he won’t let them down.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Washington has had a few days off after back-to-back losses, while Cleveland is back at home after just one day off following a road trip out west.
There’s no question that the Cavaliers are going to win, but this spread seems a bit too high. They only beat Sacramento by six, and needed a few late threes to secure that victory. While the Wizards have suffered some blowout defeats recently, their rest advantage should keep it respectable tonight in Cleveland.
Pick: Wizards +17.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop