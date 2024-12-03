Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards have both been eliminated from NBA Cup knockout stage contention, as they are 1-2 (Cleveland) and 0-3 (Washington) in Group Play.
So, Tuesday’s matchup will only truly matter for where these teams land at the end of the regular season.
Cleveland is coming off a massive win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, and it remains the No. 1 seed in the East with the best record in the NBA.
As for Washington, it enters this game at 2-16 with both wins coming early in the season against the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards have dropped 14 consecutive games, and they are set as massive underdogs on Tuesday.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s NBA Cup clash.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +16 (-112)
- Cavs -16 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +950
- Cavs: -1650
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio, MNMT
- Wizards record: 2-16
- Cavs record: 18-3
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
- Kyle Kuzma – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Max Strus – out
- JT Thor – out
- Dean Wade – questionable
- Luke Travers – out
- Ty Jerome – questionable
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
- Bilal Coulibaly OVER 10.5 Points (-105)
I’m buying second-year forward Bilal Coulibaly on Tuesday against Cleveland.
With Kyle Kuzma out, there should be more shots to go around, specifically for Coulibaly, who is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in six games that Kuzma has sat out. He’s cleared 10.5 points in three of those games, picking up 20 or more in each of those matchups.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Evan Mobley OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+110)
I love this prop for Evan Mobley at plus money, as the Wizards rank 27th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Mobley is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game this season, but he’s picked up 11 or more boards in seven of his last 10 games.
Earlier this season, Mobley had a 13-rebound game in a win over Washington.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavs are off to a great start this season, but there has been some questions about the team’s defense, especially in back-to-back losses to Atlanta on Wednesday and Friday last week.
Cleveland is 16th in the league in opponent points per game, allowing 112.5 a night, and it comes in at No. 11 in the league in defensive rating.
Those aren’t horrible numbers, but it does lead to a lot of OVERs, as the Cavs have gone OVER the total in 13 of their 21 games.
Washington is 9-9 to the OVER this season, but it has the profile of a perfect OVER team. The Wizards allow 123.1 points per game – the second-most in the NBA this season – and they play at the fourth fastest pace in the league.
So, this should be an uptempo game with plenty of chances to rack points for Cleveland. I don’t feel like laying 16 points with the Cavs, so bet the OVER and root for a high-scoring affair in this NBA Cup clash.
Pick: OVER 234.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.