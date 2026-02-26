Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26
The Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks conclude a quick two-game set in Georgia on Thursday night.
Atlanta handed Washington a 119-98 loss on Tuesday night for its second straight double-digit win. The Hawks have now won three of four games since the All-Star break.
On the flip side, that was the Wizards’ second straight loss, failing to cover as double-digit underdogs in both defeats. They did come out of the break with two wins over Indiana, but have still lost five of their last seven games.
The oddsmakers have the Hawks as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +10.5 (-115)
- Hawks -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +410
- Hawks: -550
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FDSN SE-ATL
- Wizards record: 16-41
- Hawks record: 29-31
Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Kyshawn George – questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Alex Sarr – out
- Tristan Vukcevic – questionable
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Trae Young – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker – questionable
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Caleb Houstan – doubtful
- Jalen Johnson – questionable
- Asa Newell – doubtful
- Zaccharie Risacher – questionable
Wizards vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
Dyson Daniels has been struggling in recent weeks. The Hawks guard may be averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 assists per game on the season, but that’s dropped down to 8.9 points and 5.2 assists in his last 10 games since January 29.
Daniels went UNDER 18.5 Points + Assists in nine of those 10 games, only going OVER against the Hornets ahead of the break. He shot 3 of 7 from the field on Tuesday night, and 3 of 8 and 2 of 7 in his previous two games.
I’ll fade Daniels once again here until he shows that he’s out of this funk.
Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
After a 119-98 win as -12.5 favorites on Tuesday night, I have to back the Hawks again as slightly lower favorites tonight to sweep the two-game series.
The Hawks also beat the Wizards 131-116 in December after a 132-113 win for Washington in November.
While Atlanta is just 10-18 against the spread as a favorite this season, the Hawks are a surprising 4-1 ATS when favored by between -9 and -12.
The Hawks are hoping to secure their spot in the play-in, if not climb up to the six seed. They’ll take care of business again tonight against the lowly Wizards.
Pick: Hawks -10.5 (-105)
