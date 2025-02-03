Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 3
Two of the Eastern Conference's worst teams face off on Monday night in Charlotte, as the Washington Wizards hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte has spent the last few games down LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams and a few other key rotation players – leading to a four-game losing streak. Miller is out for the season, so Charlotte may look to fully embrace the tank down the stretch of this season to land another top pick.
Meanwhile, Washington has been embracing the tank since the beginning of the season, prioritizing playing younger players over veterans. That has led to a 7-41 record, although the Wizards won their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves by two points – on the road!
The Wizards are now a terrible 2-21 on the road this season, and they find themselves as road dogs against the Hornets on Monday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Monday night.
Wizards vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +4 (-105)
- Hornets -4 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +150
- Hornets: -180
Total
- 217 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wizards vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Bally Sports Southeast
- Wizards record: 7-41
- Hornets record: 12-34
Wizards vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out
- Alexandre Sarr – out
- Jared Butler – out
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Cody Martin – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Vasilije Micic – questionable
Wizards vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jordan Poole OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-125)
Jordan Poole has been shooting the 3-ball well as of late, knocking down four or more 3-pointers in 12 of his last 20 matchups.
Over that stretch, Poole is attempting 10.6 3-pointers per game, making 4.1 of them (38.9 percent from beyond the arc).
In his last matchup against Charlotte, Poole took 15 shots from beyond the arc, knocking down five of them. He’s attempted at least 10 shots from deep in 14 of his last 20 games.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mark Williams OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-115)
This is a great matchup for Williams, as the Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 30th in opponent rebounds per game.
Over his last 10 games, Williams is averaging 21.4 rebound chances per game, clearing 12.5 rebounds in five of his last eight matchups.
With so many key rotation players out, Williams should have a huge role on both ends tonight.
Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
There are plenty of reasons to expect a low-scoring affair between these two lottery-bound teams on Monday night.
First off, Washington and Charlotte are 30th and 28th in the NBA in offensive rating, and they’re both down important rotation players in this game.
Alex Sarr is out for Washington while Charlotte has ruled out Ball, Miller, Mann, Martin and Okogie.
The Wizards’ defense is also the worst in the NBA, but if Charlotte doesn’t have the offensive talent to take advantage, we could see both teams struggling to break 100 points.
I don’t trust either squad to cover in this game given their struggles against the spread, and Washington has failed to crack 110 points – in fact it hasn’t done that since Jan. 18.
Over this four-game losing streak, the Hornets have also failed to crack 110 points. I expect that trend to continue tonight.
Pick: UNDER 217 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.