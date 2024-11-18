Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Monday, Nov. 18
The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards both played on Sunday with very different results, and now they’re both back in action on Monday at Madison Square Garden.
New York held off the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in as many games, rising 20-point games from Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Knicks have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, but they played both Hart and Bridges a ton of minutes yesterday, which could be concerning on the second night of a back-to-back.
Meanwhile, Washington lost by 20 points at home to the Detroit Pistons, and oddsmakers have set it as a major underdog in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, prop bets, injury reports and my prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference clash.
Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +14 (-108)
- Knicks -14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +650
- Knicks: -1000
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wizards vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, MNMT
- Wizards record: 2-10
- Knicks record: 7-6
Wizards vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wizards vs. Knicks
Washington Wizards Prop Bets
- Carlton Carrington OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
Wizards rookie guard Carlton Carrington has been solid this season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. I love getting plus money on his rebounds and assists prop, as he’s finished with 10 or more in six of his 12 games.
Carrington has started all but one game this season, and he’s averaging 30.2 minutes per game. As long as the rookie’s role stays this big, he’s a great bet at this number on Monday.
New York Knicks Prop Bets
- Josh Hart OVER 6.5 Assists (-110)
The ultimate stat-sheet stuffer, Hart is coming off an eight-assist game on Sunday, pushing his season average to 6.1 assists per game. Hart has cleared 6.5 assists in six of his last eight games, picking up at least six dimes in every single one.
That gives him a terrific floor entering a matchup against the worst defense in the NBA. Washington allows over 26 assists per game and a league-high 123.9 points per game. This is a prime matchup for Hart to get seven or more dimes again.
Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
This is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, so it’s important to make sure to check the injury reports for these squads when they come out later today.
However, if the Knicks do end up playing all of their main players – it is worth noting Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a back injury on Sunday – they should run away with this game.
Washington is just 3-9 against the spread, losing games by an average margin of 13.7 points per game. Last night, it lost by 20 points to the Detroit Pistons, a team that is much worse than New York.
The Knicks come into this game No. 3 in the league in offensive rating, No. 8 in net rating and No. 2 in effective field goal percentage. The Wizards, on the other hand, are dead last in net rating and defensive rating while ranking 29th in offensive rating.
I simply cannot trust the Wizards to keep this game close if the Knicks’ offense continue to thrive.
Pick: Knicks -14 (-112)
